If you were raised in New Jersey, you might wonder if the Garden State is a good place to have a baby. Recent research answers that question, and the results may surprise you.

Is New Jersey A Top State To Have A Baby In?

The topic of which American states are the best for having a baby was tackled by the well-respected folks at WalletHub, and they have ranked each state for 2025.

After considering criteria like each state's healthcare, family-friendliness, baby-friendliness, and cost, among others, they were able to determine which states are the best for having babies in 2025.

The results were surprising to me, and they may be surprising to you as well. The Garden State has always been a great place for education and healthcare for children, so I thought our rank would be right near the top.

New Jersey's Rank For Best States To Have Babies In 2025

But that was not the case in this study. New Jersey ranked a weak #28 on the list of the best states to have babies in 2025.

Let's start with the best news. The category we ranked highest in was "Baby-Friendliness. In that, we are ranked #15.

Our lowest ranking came in the "Cost" category. It's not a surprise that we ranked 49th in that category.

The best state to have a baby in America for 2025 is Massachusetts, and the worst is Mississippi.

