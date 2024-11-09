New Jersey IQ Ranking Revealed: We’re Smarter Than You Think
According to a recent report, New Jersey is not the smartest state in the nation, but you won't necessarily be upset at our ranking
Frankly, according to recent average IQ numbers published at Visual Capitalist, our state is much closer to the top of the list than it i the bottom.
How Does The Study Determine The Smartest States In America?
And if you also acknowledge that we're a street-smart bunch as well, our ranking might even be higher, all things considered.
This study based its findings on average IQ but also noted that IQ does not take into account creativity or emotional intelligence.
The Garden State, the home of Princeton University, has an average IQ of 102.8 ranking us #12 in the nation.
Here Are The Highest And Lowest Average IQ Numbers In America
The state with the highest IQ is Massachusetts, which has an impressive average IQ of 104.2. On the other hand, the state with the lowest IQ is Mississippi with a 94.2.
The article also shared the IQ Score Range and their corresponding classifications called the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale.
Very Superior 130 and above
Superior 120-129
High Average 110-119
Average 90-109
Low Average 80-89
Borderline 70-79
Extremely Loy 69 and below
According to the scale, the entire nation, based on the IQ averages in each state, falls in the same category, and that is "average".
