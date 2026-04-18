New Jersey residents are not going to like the results of a study that ranked the attractiveness of residents of each state in America.

How Attractive Are People Who Live In New Jersey?

I think it's safe to say that New Jersey residents have a healthy level of confidence, even if we don't like to boast. But we do spend a lot of time and money to present ourselves in the best way we can.

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So, when you hear the place New Jersey landed on the list, you might be slightly disappointed. Or you might be very disappointed.

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The folks at World Population Review released a list of states with the best-looking people, and your eyes will be traveling down the list for an uncomfortable time before you locate New Jersey.

Is New Jersey One Of America's Most Attractive States?

New Jersey, you spent all that time and money to keep up your look, only to discover you live in the state that is the 15th most attractive in America. Ouch.

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New Jersey, let this sink in. Residents of Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana are more attractive than you. And 10 other states can say the same thing. And one of those ten is New York.

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The state that has the most attractive people, according to this study, is Illinois, followed by California and Texas, in that order.

Is New Jersey Among America's Most Scenic States?

The news isn't much better for the state itself. When it comes to the most scenic states in America, New Jersey is nowhere near the top of the list.

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We are ranked 41st for scenic beauty, while California, Alaska, and Hawaii occupy the top three in that category, but that's hard for anyone to argue with, even us New Jersey residents.

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When you combine the two categories, California is the clear winner in the most attractive state category.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo