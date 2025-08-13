If you cough and sneeze your way through allergy season, you may want to know how New Jersey ranks for allergies.

How Bad Are Allergies In New Jersey?

During certain times of the year, thousands of New Jersey residents suffer due to allergies. It may get so bad that you think you'll have to move out of the state.

But that reaction may be the worst thing you could do for your allergies. There are a lot of places that are a lot worse for allergy sufferers throughout the country.

Photo by Brittany Colette on Unsplash Photo by Brittany Colette on Unsplash loading...

According to a recent report by HouseFresh, you might be surprised by the Garden State's rank among the worst allergy states in the country.

New Jersey's Rank For Allergies

Despite all the sneezing, wheezing, running, and blowing we witness, the Garden State finds itself in the middle of the pack when it comes to both indoor and outdoor allergies.

Read More: Can't Miss NJ Beach Before Summer Ends

Here's a warning for New Jersey allergy sufferers. If you suffer from indoor allergies, avoid Hawaii, and if outdoor allergies get you, avoid Texas, especially Laredo. These are the worst allergy places in the country.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey scores a 5.72 for indoor allergies, which is not bad compared to the top state, Oklahoma (9.18).

New Jersey Allergies Aren't That Bad

We're also in the middle of the pack when it comes to outdoor allergies with a score of 4.49. The worst state for outdoor allergies, Hawaii, got a score of 7.94.

Get our free mobile app

Just when you thought New Jersey was the worst allergy state, you can rest easier than ever. But don't stop taking your Benadryl.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo