New Jersey has a lot of cars on the road, and a major automobile website has announced the top seller for 2025.

What's The Most Popular Car In New Jersey?

A quick drive in any direction in New Jersey reveals that the state has a high number of vehicles on the road.

Most people who travel extensively in our state might believe there are way too many cars on New Jersey's roads.

We are a state that features too many people, too many cars, not enough space, and too few roads.

New Jersey's Top-Selling Car In 2025

And when we sit in traffic, we often find ourselves doing things like checking out what everyone else around us is driving.

If you want to know what the most popular car on the roads of New Jersey is for this year, all you have to do is look at the data provided by auto experts Motor Trend.

They have issued their report on the top-selling cars in each state for 2025, and you might be surprised at the results for New Jersey.

New Jersey's #1 Car For 2025 Might Surprise You

My guess would have been the Ford F-150, and while it is the top-selling car in several states, it's not in the Garden State.

The Ford F-150 is tops in 13 states, including Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico, but not in the Garden State.

In New Jersey, the top-selling vehicle for 2025 is the Tesla Model Y. That model is tops in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Washington, too.

So, which is the top seller in America? Several sources say it's the Ford F-series pickup trucks, with the F-150 being the most popular.

