Hot dogs are one of the ultimate tastes of summer, in my opinion - whether you're grilling in the backyard by the pool with family and friends or enjoying one at a baseball game, hot dogs scream summertime.

And just in time for the warm weather, a new hot dog place is opening at the Jersey Shore, but this hot dog place is like no other.

What makes it so different?

It's a hot dog completely surrounded by the bun.

YES! It's an unsplit bun with the hot dog in the middle.

Phillip and Stacey Ghigliotty discovered the idea while in Hawaii and decided to bring the idea back to the Jersey Shore, and will soon open Surf City Dog House on Long Beach Island.

In an article in the Abury Park Press, they talked about how the unsplit bun is placed on top of a heated metal spike, creating a hole while toasting the bun.

This new hot dog spot is a must-visit at the Jersey Shore this summer.

Surf City Dog House will be located at 1521 Long Beach Blvd. in Surf City.

The opening menu will offer two specialty hot dogs — the Top Dog, with mustard and onion relish, and the High Tide with pineapple relish, garlic sauce and honey mustard — and a build-your-own option. Additional toppings include chili, cheese, ketchup, spicy and yellow mustards, relish and spicy relish. There are two hot dog options: a beef and pork blend, and a vegetarian hot dog.

Surf City Dog House is expected to open before Memorial Day.

