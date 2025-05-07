A new store has moved into the former Aldi's in Neptune.

Don't worry, the discount grocery chain didn't close completely, it just moved to a new location on Route 35's Asbury Circle.

In fact, Aldi plans to open 800 new locations by 2028, with 225 stores expected to open this year alone.

It's the 3rd most popular grocery chain in New Jersey with several locations throughout the state, but there's still room for more.

Hopefully, some new stores will open up around Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

So, what store took over the empty building on Route 35 in Neptune?

It's a new hardware store!

Popular Hardware Store Expands, Opening New Store In New Jersey.

Harbor Freight Tools replaces the old Aldi in Neptune.

Founded in 1977, Harbor Freight Tools sells a large variety of tools, including automotive, air and power, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, and many more.

"For over 45 years, our reputation has been built on providing quality tools at the lowest prices," according to the website.

Whatever project you're working on, odds are you'll find what you need at Harbor Freight Tools. Power tools, hand tools, work lights, demolition tools, cement mixers, trenchers, and specialty measurement tools - they've got it.

Harbor Freight has several locations throughout the state, including four other stores in Monmouth and Ocean Counties in Brick, Eatontown, Howell, and Hazlet.

