Another fast-food chain is coming to New Jersey with 2 locations expected to open this summer and several more to follow.

I've never heard of this place, but read a bunch of reviews online that say it has the best chicken fingers and sauces around.

But you have to spell it with a "z"...Chicken Fingerz and Zalads.

That's how they spell it on their website!

I'm a huge Chick-fil-A fan, but I'm excited to give this new place a try!

It all looks really good...

Zaxbys Coming To New Jersey

The Georgia-based fast food chain, Zaxbys, is coming to New Jersey.

Have you ever heard of it?

There will be 6 new locations, 2 opening in South Jersey this summer, and there are plans to open even more in the future.

In a recent press release Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer at Zaxbys, expressed his excitement.

We are eager to see Zaxbys expand into New Jersey with such experienced and passionate owners. The GSP Group's strong operational background and commitment to excellence make them the ideal partners to grow our brand in this new market.

Check out their website and see what they have.

They're pretty confident Zaxbys will become a fan favorite!

No word on exactly where they'll be located, but I'll keep you posted.

