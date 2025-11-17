The dinosaurs are roaring back to life right here in New Jersey.

This time, they're settling in Atlantic City!

For years, you may remember, Field Station: Dinosaurs thrilled us in Bergen County with life-size dinosaurs. I remember when it closed, all those memories came flooding back, and it was sad that there would be no new memories for families to make moving forward.

But you'll be happy to hear the dinosaurs will live on! They have a new and exciting place to call home!

The collection of 30 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs will be closer to the ocean, with the dinosaurs having a new home at Showboat Resort in Atlantic City!!

"This move marks the latest addition to Showboat Atlantic City. In January, the resort owned by Bart Blatstein received a $4.2 million grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to expand its Family Entertainment Center. The funding comes via the Atlantic City Revitalization Grant Program," according to NJBIZ.

When can we expect this exciting attraction to open?

Get Ready For Lifelike Dinosaurs At Showboat Resort Soon

It's expected to open in spring 2026, so we don't have to wait too long!

The kids are going to love it, and you will too. It really is a lot of fun for the entire family.

Can't wait for it to open!

