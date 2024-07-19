New European Bakery Opening Soon In New Jersey

How far are you willing to drive to go to a new bakery that sounds absolutely delicious?

I know there are so many amazing places located throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties, but if you're willing to take the trip there's a new bakery opening soon in Burlington County.

By Zena, a European specialty bakery, owned by Zena Demirceviren is coming to Main Street, Moorestown.

It will be located where the Starbucks used to be. Demirceviren has been a pastry chef for more than 2 decades and is bringing her "award-winning recipes" to her new bakery.

She spoke with the Burlington County Times and said the new bakery will have “full-scale baked goods, pastries, savory items, and lots of European baked goods, as well as custom cakes and desserts for special events.”

If you've never been to Moorestown, you can spend the evening walking Main Street or dining at any of the many delicious restaurants in town.

Burlington County Restaurant Week is coming up in August with a bunch of great restaurants participating, including 4 located in Moorestown.

Harvest Seasonal Grill near the Moorestown Mall, 400 Route 38: $19 prix fixe lunch menu, $39 three-course dinner menu.

Healthy Garden Cafe is located at 73 E Main St.

Naan Indian Bistro near the Moorestown Mall, 400 Route 38 #1023: Three-course special menu at $35 per person for lunch and dinner.

SoBol located at1604 Nixon Dr.: 15 percent off when you mention Restaurant Week.

Demirceviren is hoping to open her new bakery in September!

