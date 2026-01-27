We are all trying to get through a nasty New Jersey winter safely. Here are some items New Jersey drivers should never leave in their car during the cold winter months.

Never Leave These Items In Your Car In The Winter

We have had some mild winters the past few years in New Jersey, but so far, this one is hitting us hard.

We thought it would be a good time to remind you of some items that should never be left in your car during the winter months.

Some of the items are obvious, some are things you may not have thought of, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Experts Say Don't Leave These Items In Your Car In The Winter

According to the Alaskan, here are some of the items the experts say you shouldn't leave in the car in the winter.

Eyeglasses - This one might surprise you, but they can break in extreme temperatures, so take them out of the car when you get out.

Medication - If you've made a habit of leaving a bottle of emergency pills in the car just in case, you may want to rethink that. They may become less effective in the cold temperatures.

Musical Instruments - If you keep them in the car between lessons, you may want to bring them inside, especially if they are made of wood.

Eggs - I'm not sure New Jersey residents are in the middle of an epidemic of leaving eggs in the car, but the experts say don't do it. The eggs will crack, and things will get ugly.

