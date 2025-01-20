This store has everything you need for all your projects from paint and yarn to paper and fabric with a great selection of seasonal decorations and fun crafts for the kids.

However, this well-known retailer, with 11 stores in New Jersey, is having a hard time remaining open due to significant financial challenges.

They were booming during the pandemic, but have since gone back to their pre-pandemic days with declining sales and loss of revenue.

Get our free mobile app

They first filed for bankruptcy about 10 months ago and now for the second time in just one year, Joann Fabrics and Crafts has filed for bankruptcy again and hoping to be sold, according to reports.

This recent bankruptcy news has crafting enthusiasts wondering if the 11 stores here will remain open in New Jersey.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: No! Another New Jersey Brewery Closes

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts New Jersey Locations

- 2234 West Marlton Pike Road, Cherry Hill

- 1272 Route 27, Colonia

- 1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford

- 33371 Brunswick Ave., Lawrenceville

- 3926 Festival at Hamilton, Mays Landing

- 66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel

- 30 A&S Drive, Paramus

- 48 Route 23, Riverdale

- 1026 Broad St., Shrewsbury

- 281-28 Route 10 East, Succasunna

- 1379 Hooper Ave., Toms River

MSN reports, "Despite efforts to improve its inventory and profitability, the company Wednesday cited “increasingly tight liquidity levels” — which means Joann is having a hard time finding enough cash to maintain operations. Those obstacles, coupled with “significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment,” have given the company no choice but to seek bankruptcy protection again, interim chief executive Michael Prendergast said in a news release."

CANVA CANVA loading...

Here are the locations of the six stores closing, according to USA Today.

Burlington, Iowa

Owings Mills, Maryland

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Ithaca, New York

Hickory, North Carolina

Williamsport, Pennsylvania I'm not hearing of any stores closing, as of right now, in New Jersey. That very well could change now that the retailer has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. I'll continue to keep you posted.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt