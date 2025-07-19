I would think ice cream is a pretty universal sweet treat, but apparently, that's not the case.

Turns out, some states love ice cream more than others!

Who knew?!

It's National Ice Cream Month

So, whether you enjoy homemade ice cream in a sugar cone or a big bowl with chocolate syrup and sprinkles on top, we have some of the most delicious ice cream shops around, and according to a new survey, America's biggest "ice cream connoisseurs" are right here in the Garden State.

After all, Nicholas Creamery, with locations in Fair Haven, Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls, Long Branch, Middletown, and Wall, was recently named one of the best ice cream shops in the United States, so it should come as no surprise that we know our stuff when it comes to good ice cream in New Jersey.

Cookie Dough is my favorite, but when it comes to flavors, classics are preferred, with chocolate the most popular overall, followed by vanilla and mint chocolate chip, tied for second.

Some other key takeaways are that Saturday is the most popular day to eat ice cream, and we're most likely to enjoy a serving of ice cream at 5:42 pm on average.

New Jersey Loves Ice Cream

Check out the list below of some of the best ice cream shops in New Jersey, and the states considered to have the most ice cream connoisseurs.

And why wait until Saturday at 5:42 pm?!

In my opinion, there's never a bad day/time to enjoy ice cream!!

Top States With The Biggest Ice Cream Connoisseurs

New Jersey (58%)

New Mexico (56%)

California (55%)

Kansas (55%)

New York (55%)

North Dakota (55%)

Connecticut (53%)

New Hampshire (53%)

South Dakota (53%)

Utah (53%)

