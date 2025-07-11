This ‘Must-Try’ New Jersey Restaurant Is Worth the Hype and the Drive
You've got to love a good restaurant recommendation - especially one that lives up to the hype.
And when a place is labeled a "must-try," you have to believe it's going to be worth every bite, right?
Recently, food experts from the popular website Foodie Haven released a list of "must-try" restaurants in every state, and here in New Jersey, there's a spot in Jersey City that's considered so good it's worth the drive from anywhere in the state.
New Jersey's Must-Try Restaurant
Put this on your summer food bucket list and hit the road for the perfect slice of pizza.
Read More: This Fast-Food Chain Dominating The Chicken Sandwich Game In New Jersey
This Is the New Jersey Restaurant You Have to Try
Razza in Jersey City is named Foodie Haven's Must-Try restaurant in New Jersey.
Here's what they had to say about their #1 pick, according to MSN.
This acclaimed pizzeria elevates Neapolitan-style pizza through house-milled grains, fermented doughs, and locally sourced toppings in a modern industrial setting. The menu showcases seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques that create exceptional flavor and texture. Signature pizzas include creative combinations featuring New Jersey produce, house-made charcuterie, and carefully selected cheeses.
"We're committed to making and serving the best pizza possible from our wood-burning oven," according to Razza's website.
View this post on Instagram
Everything looks delicious!!
View this post on Instagram
Razza is located at 275-277 Grove Street in Jersey City.
9 Best Waterfront Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Sue Moll
The Absolute Best Restaurants in NJ for Tender, Juicy Steaks
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman/Google Maps
10 Great BYOB Restaurants in Atlantic County
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis