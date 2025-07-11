You've got to love a good restaurant recommendation - especially one that lives up to the hype.

And when a place is labeled a "must-try," you have to believe it's going to be worth every bite, right?

Recently, food experts from the popular website Foodie Haven released a list of "must-try" restaurants in every state, and here in New Jersey, there's a spot in Jersey City that's considered so good it's worth the drive from anywhere in the state.

New Jersey's Must-Try Restaurant

Put this on your summer food bucket list and hit the road for the perfect slice of pizza.

This Is the New Jersey Restaurant You Have to Try

Razza in Jersey City is named Foodie Haven's Must-Try restaurant in New Jersey.

Here's what they had to say about their #1 pick, according to MSN.

This acclaimed pizzeria elevates Neapolitan-style pizza through house-milled grains, fermented doughs, and locally sourced toppings in a modern industrial setting. The menu showcases seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques that create exceptional flavor and texture. Signature pizzas include creative combinations featuring New Jersey produce, house-made charcuterie, and carefully selected cheeses.

"We're committed to making and serving the best pizza possible from our wood-burning oven," according to Razza's website.

Everything looks delicious!!

Razza is located at 275-277 Grove Street in Jersey City.

