New Jersey has been receiving a lot of "bests" lately, but are we surprised?

This place, in particular, has a remarkable story that goes back a while.

The bar itself is a relic of Prohibition. Real rum runners would throw back a cocktail when they weren't smuggling booze.

Even to this day, some residents in Jersey don't even know this place exists. The secret is out now, huh?

Although there have been many changes to this establishment over the decades, the spirit of the speak-easy survives. It is a place for all.

This watering hole is considered one of the best low-key bars in the entire country.

There's little to it, which adds to its charm.

This is your "no-frills" type of establishment.

The fact that it's in Monmouth County makes it a rarity.

You walk into this place, and it's like walking into some dude's man cave.

The only difference is that there is always a crowd, there are many more beers on tap, and there's a trained bartender serving drinks.

Oh, the food is off the charts by the way.

Lifestyle website Thrillist went state-by-state identifying the best small town bars in the Country.

I was excited to see a Rumson mainstay get the spotlight.

Congratulations to Murphy's Tavern!

What a great choice by Thrillist, and man, what a history Murphy's has.

Their trademark sign says "since Prohibition," and they're not kidding.

Murphy's has been serving spirits on Ward Lane since 1856!

Here's to many more years!