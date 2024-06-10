A Jersey Shore restaurant turns into a Hollywood movie set.

All this celebrity buzz that's been taking place in New Jersey recently is so exciting.

Last month it was the talk of the town in Cape May with people hoping to get an autograph or selfie with Timothée Chalamet.

He was in the South Jersey area filming the new Bob Dylan biopic.

Hollywood is back in another Jersey Shore town this week.

This time Margate!

Dino Subs and Pizza of Marget posted on Instagram:

"People not Places,” featuring Shirley MacLaine, Stephen Dorff and our very own Victoria Robertson. Oh…and of course Dino’s Subs and Pizza!

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Is Hollywood Coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey?

On Facebook, the restaurant said, "Hollywood called and Dino's answered!!"

You know Shirley MacLaine from "Steal Magnolias" and several other movies and she was in Margate on Wednesday filming her new movie.

According to the Burlington County Times, the owner talked with the Courier Post and said that "they are excited to host a piece of Hollywood and also happy that the film crew chose Margate."

It's pretty cool when you see different landmarks, restaurants, and New Jersey towns featured in movies.

I just watched the M. Night Shyamalan movie "Knock at the Cabin" which was filmed in the Pine Barrens, Tabernacle and Southhampton.

In the movie, there's a scene where you see Evergreen Dairy Bar on Route 70 in Southhampton!

I went there the other day for the first time to get ice cream after seeing it in the film!

Love all these movies being filmed in New Jersey!

I Bet You Didn't Know These Movies Were Filmed in New Jersey Get ready to be mind-blown. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler