There is one New Jersey restaurant that foodie experts think doesn't get nearly enough credit. It's the most underrated restaurant in the Garden State.

What Is New Jersey's Most Underrated Restaurant For 2025

Whenever a New Jersey restaurant receives attention, it's a good thing. The problem is, there are so many great eateries in our state, it's hard to give them all the attention they deserve.

That's why one major foodie website decided to show some love to a group of restaurants they considered underrated.

The folks at Foodie Haven took the time to search each state in America to determine which is the most underrated restaurant in each state.

The Most Underrated Restaurant In New Jersey Is At The Jersey Shore

It's nice to know that the restaurants that sometimes fly under the radar are getting some well-deserved attention.

The question for New Jersey is, which great eatery deserves this much-needed honor? Let's find out.

The great news is that the restaurant they chose happens to be one of my all-time favorite Jersey Shore seafood restaurants.

Point Pleasant's Most Underrated Restaurant

It's a legendary place known as The Shrimp Box, and it is an incredible restaurant right on the water in Point Pleasant Beach.

I have been there many times, and I think this is an incredible choice. The food is outstanding and the people are very friendly. The Shrimp Box deserves this honor.

If you have never been to The Shrimp Box, it's something I would strongly recommend you put on your New Jersey restaurant bucket list.

The Shrimp Box is located at 75 Inlet Drive in beautiful Point Pleasant. You can enjoy indoor or outdoor dining.

