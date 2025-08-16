You walk out to your vehicle, whether it was parked out front of your home or in a parking lot, and it's gone.

You know you left it in the same spot you always leave it, but it's nowhere to be found.

An experience you hope never happens to you, but unfortunately, we hear stories like this.

CBS News reports that one car is being targeted more than the others, according to a new report from the Highway Loss Data Institute, or HLDI.

The theft rate is nearly 40 times higher than the average for other 2022 - 2024 vehicle models.

And on the flip side, a list is out on the vehicles least likely to be stolen, with several including plug-in hybrid models.

What vehicles are being targeted?

See the list below of the most and least targeted vehicles in America.

10 Most Stolen Vehicles in America

1. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2. Acura TLX 4WD

3. Chevrolet Camaro

4. GMC Sierra 2500 crew cab 4WD

5. Acura TLX 2WD

6. GMC Sierra 3500 crew cab 4WD

7. Chevrolet Silverado 3500 crew cab 4WD

8. Dodge Durango 4WD

9. Land Rover Range Rover 4WD

10. Ram 1500 crew cab short-wheelbase 4WD

10 Least Stolen Vehicles in America

1. Tesla Model 3 4WD

2. Tesla Model Y 4WD

3. Tesla Model 3 2WD

4. Toyota RAV4 Prime 4WD

5. Tesla Model S 4WD

6. Volvo XC90 4WD

7. Volvo XC40 4WD

8. Ford Mustang Mach-E

9. Volkswagen ID.4

10. Subaru Crosstrek 4WD with EyeSight

Read the full list here.

