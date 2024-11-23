We all know Las Vegas as "Sin City," but some of the wickedness has come east.

According to new research, not one but two New Jersey towns are among "America's most sinful."

Get our free mobile app

Wallet Hub broke down the numbers using interesting criteria in a recent article.

We compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and the number of adult entertainment establishments per capita.

What are these "vices" Wallet Hub describes as "key indicators?"

Anger & Hatred

Jealousy

Excesses & Vices

Greed

Lust

Vanity

Laziness

If you're like me, you're wondering, " How can one accurately measure some of these vices?"

A deep dive into Wallet Hub's exact methodology can be found here.

What are the most sinful towns in New Jersey?

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash loading...

Out of 180 naughty towns, Jersey City ranked 145.

Jersey City could be considered "sinful" based on its nightlife, indulgent behavior, and crime rates.

JC has a hot nightlife with plenty of bars, clubs, and lounges.

This could contribute to a reputation for indulgence in vices like drinking and partying.

Don't rule out Jersey City's proximity to New York City, which some might describe as "hedonistic."

Jersey City isn't New Jersey's most sinful town, though.

Photo by Michael Moloney on Unsplash Photo by Michael Moloney on Unsplash loading...

That honor belongs to Newark, with a rank of 122 on the Wallet Hub report.

While Newark has improved in many areas recently, there's still a lot of work to do.

Newark has historically struggled with high crime rates, particularly violent crime, which is likely what moves the city up the list.

Newark has faced challenges with drug trafficking and addiction.

These issues are often linked to "sinfulness" in rankings.

These following towns may not be "sinful," but they are considered dangerous.