According to a recent report, the most romantic place in New Jersey is a puddle. Only in New Jersey. right?

Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash loading...

Let's be fair. The spot is not technically a puddle, but it is known as the Passion Puddle, and it's located at the Rutgers campus in New Brunswick.

The Most Romantic Place In New Jersey

It turns out that Passion Puddle is a gorgeous spot, and it even comes with some romantic folklore.

Get our free mobile app

As the story goes, if you stroll around Passion Puddle three times with someone, you will marry them, according to Travel + Leisure.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The website says this adorable spot is the most romantic place in New Jersey, placing it next to Niagara Falls in New York and Mohegan Bluffs in Rhode Island on this list.

Passion Puddle On The Rutgers New Brunswick Campus

You would think that with all the amazing beaches, the gorgeous boardwalks, and the incredible parks the Garden State's most romantic spot wouldn't be a puddle.

Read More: Monmouth County's Most Romantic Restaurant

But this isn't just any puddle. It's the one that might help you find your soulmate. That's why it's the Passion Puddle.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

This location has become a beloved place for students over the years, and it is a fascinating and surprising choice as the most romantic spot in New Jersey.

This sounds like an amazing place, but nothing in New Jersey is as romantic as a stroll through Cape May. At least that's what I think.

5 Romantic Restaurants In Monmouth County, NJ Gallery Credit: Lou Russo