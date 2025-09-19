Experts have revealed the most romantic place in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree with their choice.

What's The Most Romantic Place In New Jersey

When you think about all the amazing places New Jersey has to offer, you know there are a lot of spots that could capture the crown of the most romantic place in New Jersey.

For me, my mind immediately goes to all the amazing and serene beaches we have up and down the Jersey Shore.

Before I even found out which romantic spot in the Garden State the website Stellar chose, I made my prediction that it would be a beach, specifically Cape May Beach.

Romantic Places In New Jersey

I figured with all the history, all the beauty, and the fact that it is one of the most peaceful beaches in the state, it would be a logical choice.

So, which place in New Jersey did these experts choose as the most romantic in the Garden State?

According to this article, the place you want to take the one you love for a romantic moment is The Van Vleck House & Gardens in Montclair.

The Most Romantic Garden In The Garden State

This amazing spot has all the gorgeous flowers, many amazing fountains, and a stunning mansion to give you that romantic glow in your heart.

The Gardens are located at 21 Van Vleck St. in Montclair, and I still think a trip to any of our beaches would warm the heart, too.

