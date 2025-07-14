One of the foremost travel websites has named a New Jersey beach town among the most relaxing in the United States.

The Most Relaxing Beach Towns In America

When you think of amazing Jersey Shore beaches, the word relaxation might not be the first descriptive word you think of.

Our beaches are fun, exciting, and our boardwalks are full of great summer memories, but if you're looking for peace, Jersey Shore beach towns might not be the first thing you think of.

That might be a little premature. According to one of the most respected travel sites around, New Jersey is home to one of the most relaxing (and charming) beach towns in the country.

New Jersey's Most Charming And Relaxing Beach Town

Once you know that, you may guess that the town is going to be Cape May, but this town is so peaceful and charming, you may want to go there to get more peace than that legendary beach resort town has to offer.

We had to know which New Jersey beach town is more relaxing than Cape May, and when we researched it, we found out that it's not too far from the beloved Victorian village.

The travel experts at Love Exploring chose a town not too far from Cape May as the most relaxing beach town in New Jersey, and one of the most charming and relaxing in the United States of America.

Congratulations to Cape May Point for being named one of the most relaxing beach towns in America.

It was ranked at #31, while Fernandina Beach in Florida topped the list. Congratulations to all the beach towns on the list that provide us with much-needed summer relaxation.

