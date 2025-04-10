How New Jersey Residents Can Correctly Pronounce The 5 Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025
Ever butcher a word in conversation?
You may be mispronouncing certain words and names without even realizing it.
Or have you ever heard someone else say something in conversation, and you say to yourself, "That's not the right way to say that word!"
A new list of the most mispronounced words in the United States in 2025 is out, and there are 2 popular artists we play on 94.3 The Point who are the top 2 names on the list!
NorthJersey.com recently highlighted a study conducted by the language-learning platform Mondly by Pearson.
The study analyzed Google search data across the U.S. to find out which words we have a hard time pronouncing the most.
To avoid embarrassment, the next time you're talking to your friends, here are the top 5 words this year that are mispronounced the most and have the most proper pronunciation search interest on Google.
This is how to say them right in 2025!
The Top 5 Most Mispronounced Words in America This Year
5. Oregon
The correct pronunciation is "OR-uh-gun" and NOT "OR-eh-GONE" or "or-eh-GAHN."
4. Demure
The proper way to say Demure is "dih-MYOOR" NOT "Dee-MYUR-ee," "DEH-myur," or "deh-MYOOR-ay."
3. Croissant
This one I hear pronounced "KRUH-sant" all the time, but the proper way to say it is "kwah-SAHNT," NOT "KRUH-sant," according to the article.
2. SZA
On tour right now with Kendrick Lamar, NorthJersey.com reports that Grammy-winning R&B artist Solana Imáni Rowe receives nearly 6,000 searches a month.
The correct way to say SZA is "SIZ-uh."
1. Chappel Roan
The #1 most mispronounced word in 2025 is Chappel Roan.
The Pink Pony Club singer pronounces her name "CHAP-uhl ROHN," with nearly 8,500 searches per month.
