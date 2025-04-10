How New Jersey Residents Can Correctly Pronounce The 5 Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025

Ever butcher a word in conversation?

You may be mispronouncing certain words and names without even realizing it.

Or have you ever heard someone else say something in conversation, and you say to yourself, "That's not the right way to say that word!"

Get our free mobile app

A new list of the most mispronounced words in the United States in 2025 is out, and there are 2 popular artists we play on 94.3 The Point who are the top 2 names on the list!

NorthJersey.com recently highlighted a study conducted by the language-learning platform Mondly by Pearson.

The study analyzed Google search data across the U.S. to find out which words we have a hard time pronouncing the most.

To avoid embarrassment, the next time you're talking to your friends, here are the top 5 words this year that are mispronounced the most and have the most proper pronunciation search interest on Google.

This is how to say them right in 2025!

Read More: New Jersey’s Most Searched Text Abbreviations: See How Many You Know

The Top 5 Most Mispronounced Words in America This Year

5. Oregon

The correct pronunciation is "OR-uh-gun" and NOT "OR-eh-GONE" or "or-eh-GAHN."

CANVA CANVA loading...

4. Demure

The proper way to say Demure is "dih-MYOOR" NOT "Dee-MYUR-ee," "DEH-myur," or "deh-MYOOR-ay."

3. Croissant

This one I hear pronounced "KRUH-sant" all the time, but the proper way to say it is "kwah-SAHNT," NOT "KRUH-sant," according to the article.

CANVA CANVA loading...

2. SZA

On tour right now with Kendrick Lamar, NorthJersey.com reports that Grammy-winning R&B artist Solana Imáni Rowe receives nearly 6,000 searches a month.

The correct way to say SZA is "SIZ-uh."

1. Chappel Roan

The #1 most mispronounced word in 2025 is Chappel Roan.

The Pink Pony Club singer pronounces her name "CHAP-uhl ROHN," with nearly 8,500 searches per month.

Atlantic Tropical Storm Names For 2025 Each Year, Forecasters Use A Different Naming System For Tropical Storms And Hurricanes, And This Year's List Has Some Pretty Unique Names On It, And As Always The Letters U, X, Y, And Z Aren't Used According To CBS Gallery Credit: Buehler