I'm beyond thrilled to share this incredible news.

Last year, they skipped New Jersey entirely, hitting up Philly and NY, but not a single show in the Garden State.

Can you believe it?

But, not this year!

Guess what?

They're coming back to Jersey, and trust me, you won’t want to miss this unforgettable experience!

It's been years since I’ve had the chance to see them, but it's my all-time favorite concert, one I still talk about to this day.

They kicked off their tour on November 13th in Iowa and will be in Jersey next month!

2024 Winter Tour Announcement

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to New Jersey with a spectacular holiday show!

"We’re bringing an ALL-NEW version of The Lost Christmas Eve - the final chapter of TSO’s Christmas trilogy - out to you on tour this year. Filled with fan favorites, this story proves that it’s never too late."





They'll be at the Prudential Center in Newark on December 20th at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm, so make sure to grab your tickets.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening that you'll remember for years to come!

If you can't catch the Jersey show, they'll be at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on December 22nd.

Check out their website here to see their full tour schedule.

