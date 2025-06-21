An entertainment website has named the 19 most haunted places in America, and one of the scariest is in New Jersey.

New Jersey's Most Haunted Place

While New Jersey residents are preparing to celebrate summer at the Jersey Shore, we wonder how close you'll be to one of the top 20 most haunted places in America.

You may be surprised to know that it's easier to stumble across this place than you think.

That's because this haunted place is a little bigger than most. The most haunted place in New Jersey, and one of the 19 most haunted in America, spans 1.1 million acres.

The Home Of The Jersey Devil

Of course, we're talking about the vast Pine Barrens, which is alleged to be the home of the Jersey Devil.

But it's not just the chilling tales of the feared Jersey Devil we're concerned about in the Garden State's Pine Barrens.

Time Out reminds us of stories of the headless ghost of Captain Kidd to keep us awake at night, as well as the Golden Hair Girl.

What Is Captain Kidd's Connection To New Jersey?

Maybe Captain Kidd's headless ghost body is still searching for his treasure, rumored to be at the bottom of the Barnegat Bay.

And you wouldn't want to come across the Golden Hair Girl, who, according to stories, mourns the loss of her sailor love and is often accompanied by the Jersey Devil himself.

Who knew such frightening sightings were going on right around the corner from us? We'll never look at the Pine Barrens the same again.

