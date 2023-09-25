Are You Too Scared To Visit The Most Haunted House In New Jersey?

A major publication has just published its choice as the most haunted house in all of New Jersey. Let’s see if you agree with their selection.

It’s New Jersey, so we hold on to summer as long as we can. But one reason they let go and look ahead is the Halloween season we all love so much, and that means costumes and candy, and it also means haunted places. And now a major publication has released their choice for the most haunted house in all of New Jersey. Let’s get the story on it and make it a part of this New Jersey Halloween season.

The publication is certainly one that knows a thing or two about houses. We’re talking about the fine folks at House Beautiful, and they picked the most haunted house in every state in America. And the one they chose for New Jersey is among the most haunted in the nation.

If your mind went straight to Cape May you certainly wouldn’t be alone. With all the ghost stories surrounding the town and its Victorian buildings, it would be a logical place to find the most haunted house in New Jersey, but it’s actually not there. The most haunted place in New Jersey is way north of Cape May.

It’s actually a place in Monmouth County, Port Monmouth to be exact. It is known as the Spy House. It’s officially called the Seabrook Wilson House, and the stories of the ghosts of a woman in white and a Dead Sea captain will send chills up your spine.

If you dare to check it out, the Spy House is located at 719 Port Monmouth Rd in Port Monmouth. Good luck.

