The Most Hated New Jersey Roads According To Residents

All New Jersey roads can bring Garden State drivers stress, but you have told us which roads are the most hated in the state.

This is one of those questions where there is no wrong answer. The road you're on is usually the one you hate in New Jersey.

New Jersey Drivers Voted For The State's Worst Road

But there are so many roads in the Garden State that aren't big enough for all the cars trying to use it.

And there are too many people trying to head in the same direction simultaneously, and it happens every day. Welcome to New Jersey.

That's why we thought it would be interesting to see which roads are at the top of the list, and we wondered if any local roads manage to battle the main highways.

We've Ranked The Top 5 Most Hated Roads In New Jersey

So, we asked you to name your most hated New Jersey road on several social media platforms and counted up the results.

Some of the results were expected and some were a little surprising. Here are the results.

We've listed the top 5 most hated New Jersey roads according to you, from #5 to #1.

Route 70 - It's the road Anthony voted for,

Route 70 through brick and lakewood

Route 22 - Lots of votes for Route 22 including Anita,

Route 22. Jug handles on the right, U-turn lanes on the left. Traffic merging in and out from the middle island and the sides. It's insanely dangerous.

Route 9 - No one is surprised that Route 9 received a lot of votes and Mark shared the simple reason,

US route 9. It’s always so crowded.

Route 80 - It is a difficult road every time you're on it. Bill doesn't think there's any doubt about it,

Well lately route 80 E&W and there’s no argument!!

Garden State Parkway - Very few New Jersey drivers are surprised that our winner is the Garden State Parkway, including Victor,

Garden State Parkway north of Seville, New Jersey

Thanks for all the votes, and good luck on the roads today.

