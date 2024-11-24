Stuck in Toms River: The Most Annoying Traffic Light in New Jersey

There is a traffic light in Toms River that is so infuriating, it may be the most frustrating traffic light in New Jersey.

I'll be the first to admit that I haven't been to every traffic light in the Garden State, and even if you haven't been to the one I'm talking about, you can insert your most despised traffic light and vent along with me.

What Is The Most Frustrating Traffic Light In New Jersey?

I was stuck in afternoon rush hour traffic in Toms River on Hooper Ave. yesterday, and it all started at the intersection where there always seems to be traffic.

Have you ever tried to negotiate Hooper Ave. and Church Rd/Kettle Creek? It's the light that causes traffic for the two or three lights behind it.

And it's always busy there. The combination of too many cars and businesses and too few lanes is maddening.

Every New Jersey Traffic Light Is Frustrating

We can all agree that the most frustrating traffic light in New Jersey is always the one we're stuck at that moment, but this light has a special level of frustration for me.

I'm not saying we should disregard the hundreds of other traffic lights that drive New Jersey drivers crazy daily.

It's just that this one may drive more people crazy than some of the others. But please let us know which light drives you the most crazy.

