The Top 20 Most Competitive Colleges In America – See Which New Jersey School Made The List
When applying to schools, it's recommended you put a "safe school" on your list, the school you're most likely to get into, and a "reach school," which is a little more difficult.
What are the hardest colleges to get into in America?
The 2025 list is out!
The new ranking by Niche, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, has revealed the most elite schools with extremely low acceptance rates, and one university in New Jersey made it into the top 10.
These institutions admit such a small fraction of applicants each year, with the acceptance rate for the number one school in America at just one percent.
The full list is below, but first, which schools are the most competitive institutions in New Jersey?
Read More: Starbucks Gives New Jersey A little Taste of Its Refreshing 2025 Summer Menu
The most difficult colleges to get into in New Jersey
Patch provided a list of the top 3 hardest schools to get into in New Jersey, which include:
3. Stevens Institute of Technology
Acceptance rate: 46 percent
2. Eastern International College - Jersey City
Acceptance rate: 17 percent
1. Princeton University
Acceptance rate: 6 percent
What are the most difficult colleges to get into in America?
20. Amherst College, Amherst, Massachusetts - 7 percent
19. Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore - 7 percent
18. Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois - 7 percent
17. Pomona College, Claremont, California - 7 percent
16. Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania - 7 percent
15. Northeastern University, Boston - 7 percent
14. Vanderbilt University, Nashville - 7 percent
13. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia - 7 percent
12. Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire - 6 percent
11. Duke University, Durham, North Carolina - 6 percent
10. Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey - 6 percent
9. University of Chicago - 5 percent
8. Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island - 5 percent
7. Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut - 5 percent
6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge - 4 percent
5. Columbia University, New York City - 4 percent
4. Stanford University, Stanford, California - 4 percent
3. Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts - 3 percent
2. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena - 3 percent
1. Minerva University, San Francisco - 1 percent
These 10 New Jersey Colleges Were Ranked Best In The Country
Gallery Credit: Buehler
The Most Dangerous College Campuses
Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media