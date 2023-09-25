This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Was Named The Most Charming In The State

There are two things that New Jersey has that really work well together. When you add up our charm and great food, it equals a great dining experience. Experts say this is the most charming restaurant in New Jersey.

When you think of charm, you can't help but imagine that amazing small-town feel New Jersey seems to have in every corner of the state. You just know the people are going to be super nice.

Another thing that is well-represented in every corner of the state is great food. Everywhere you turn in the Garden State, you are going to find an amazing restaurant.

These are two great strengths of New Jersey, and when you combine them, they are a force to be reckoned with, and that is why we can't wait to hear which New Jersey restaurant has been named the state's most charming by foodie experts.

It's the well-respected folks at Lovefood who determined the most charming restaurant in New Jersey. As a matter of fact, they chose one for every state in the nation. And the one they picked for New Jersey is a can't-miss place.

It's an amazing choice because this place has it all. The food is great, it's incredibly romantic, the service is outstanding and, oh yeah, it's pretty charming, too.

Congratulations to the awesome folks at Scarborough Fair in Sea Girt for this well-deserved honor. If you haven't been to this incredible restaurant yet, you have no idea what you're missing.

Give them a try soon. You will love it. They are located at 1414 Meetinghouse Rd. in lovely Sea Girt, NJ.

