New Jersey Residents Name The State’s Most Beloved Celebrity

So many celebrities have come from New Jersey, but which one is nearest and dearest to the hearts of Garden State residents?

We have love for all celebrities with ties to New Jersey, and certainly more for some and less for others.

Who Is The Most Beloved New Jersey Celebrity?

We thought it would be fun to ask New Jersey residents to name their most beloved Garden State celebrity.

There was no shortage of answers as responses poured in on several social media platforms as well as my radio show.

There were some excellent and very obvious choices and there were even some great responses that you may have never thought of.

Some New Jersey Celebrities Are Underrated

Based on some of the great answers we received we feel like our next article should focus on some of the most underrated New Jersey celebrities. There are more than you think.

We counted all the votes and can now present you with the top 3 most beloved New Jersey celebrities according to the Garden State's residents.

#3 Whitney Houston - with the voice of an angel, this incredible singer and actress captured all of our hearts.

#2 Bruce Springsteen - He's the Boss, and he always has been with his millions of New Jersey fans.

#1 Frank Sinatra - Hoboken's favorite singer is the most beloved New Jersey celebrity according to residents of the Garden State.

