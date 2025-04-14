Celebrating a special occasion?

Looking ahead to graduation or a big anniversary?

Or maybe you're just looking for a new place to dine out this weekend.

This is the place to go!

There's a restaurant in New Jersey recently named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country.

Looking at the pictures on Instagram, it's absolutely stunning, with beautiful views of the New York City skyline.

The New Jersey Restaurant Named One Of The Most Beautiful Spots In The Country

LoveFood ranked America's best restaurants that offer delicious food and a great atmosphere.

New Jersey's big winner is Chart House in Weehawken.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about its top pick:

Located on the Hudson River, Chart House boasts unrivaled views of the glittering New York City skyline across the water. Aside from the panoramic views out of its enormous windows, this slick seafood restaurant is decorated in chic, cool tones, and has a glamorous tiled bar, with stunning pink and white striped bar stools providing a focal point.

How does the Sea Bass & Lobster Risotto, Key West Halibut, or the Mac Nut Mahi with warm peanut sauce sound?

I would definitely go with the highly recommended Hot Chocolate Lava Cake for dessert!

You can check out the full menu here and make a reservation today!

