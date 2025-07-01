Some of the most respected foodie experts have named the most beautiful restaurant in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

Which Is New Jersey's Most Beautiful Restaurant?

There are so many interesting articles floating around about restaurants in New Jersey, and this one takes a look at the restaurant's aesthetics.

The people who are crowning the most beautiful restaurant in each state are Lovefood, and their opinions are well-respected.

During their nationwide research, they made a stop in Weehawken to soak in one of the best views a restaurant could ever have.

One Of Monmouth County's Best Restaurants

But before we get to that, I want to give some love to a restaurant I think is the most beautiful I've ever been to.

It's a little place in Sea Girt called Scarborough Fair, and their ambiance is second to none.

If you have a special occasion or a special person in your life, this is an amazing restaurant to try.

Beautiful New Jersey Restaurants

Scarborough Fair is located at 1414 Meetinghouse Road in Sea Girt. Now, what about that Weehawken restaurant we mentioned earlier?

The New Jersey restaurant the experts chose as the most beautiful in New Jersey is the amazing Chart House.

The inside is stunning, but it's the breathtaking views of the New York skyline that capture your imagination and make this gem the most beautiful restaurant in the Garden State.

If you've never been to Chart House, it has to go on your bucket list. It's located at 1700 Harbor Blvd. in Weekawken. Enjoy!

