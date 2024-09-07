Have You Been To New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Place?

New Jersey has many beautiful spots, but a major publication has announced its choice for the most beautiful place in New Jersey.

If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone.

The Prettiest Place In New Jersey

One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State, and if you want to visit it, you'll have to go just about as far south as you can and still be in the Garden State.

It doesn't matter how long you've been here, you're sure to have visited some amazingly beautiful places in New Jersey.

Just the existence of the Jersey Shore alone makes it nearly impossible to choose just one Garden State place as the single most beautiful one in the state.

New Jersey's Most Gorgeous Towns

How can you choose between Spring Lake, Avon-by-the-Sea, Seaside Height, Point Pleasant Beach, Cape May, LBI, or Atlantic City, to name a few?

And it's not just the Jersey Shore towns that make up the beauty of the state. Some of our downtowns are among the most beautiful in America.

Have you been to Freehold, Toms River, Princeton, Newark, Manasquan, Red Bank, or Cape May? Good luck choosing between those great towns as the most beautiful.

Cape May Is The Prettiest Town In New Jersey

It's a daunting task to narrow this down to one, but the very qualified folks at Travel & Leisure have made their decision, and their choice is a good one.

They have gone with a gorgeous town rich in history, amazing buildings and homes, and a gorgeous beach and boardwalk for good measure.

They have named the Victorian town of Cape May the most beautiful place in all of New Jersey, and that's hard to argue with.

But just so many other great New Jersey places get the attention they deserve as well, we put together a list of many other beautiful places in New Jersey that easily could have been the choice. Let us know what you think.

