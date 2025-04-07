New Jersey residents have voted for the most beautiful towns in New Jersey. Did your town make the list?

Point Pleasant Beach

If you live in New Jersey, there are many things you are proud of. You're proud that we have beautiful beaches, nice people, and you're also proud of our gorgeous towns.

The Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey According To You

We thought it would be fun to ask residents of New Jersey which towns they thought were the most beautiful.

So, we asked that question on several social media platforms, and we asked it on my radio show.

Google Maps

Which towns do you think rose to the top of the list? I had a sneaking suspicion that Jersey Shore towns would dominate the list.

My Choice For New Jersey's Most Beautiful Towns

Before we get to your results, I wanted to cast my vote. It didn't count in the voting, but I wanted to let you know anyway.

After careful consideration and painstaking thought, I cast my vote for LBI. It's loaded with charm, summer memories, and some of the most beautiful beaches on the East Coast.

attachment-jonas-jacobsson-d2dbqAIX6Ws-unsplash

For the record, LBI did not make the top 20 Most Beautiful towns in New Jersey list, as voted by you.

So, which amazing New Jersey town didi? After compiling your votes in our unscientific poll, we found out, and now we want to share the results with you.

The Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey List Is Complete

Here they are. The Top 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey, according to Garden State residents.

We hope your favorite town made the list. And congratulations to every town that made the list.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo