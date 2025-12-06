New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but lakes are not at the top of that list. A major publication has decided on New Jersey's most beautiful lake.

The Most Beautiful Lake In New Jersey

New Jersey beaches and boardwalks get a ton of attention, and so do our restaurants and pizzerias, but our beautiful lakes don't often get the headlines.

That has all changed with a published report on Family Vacations US listing the most beautiful lake in each state across the country.

The experts say that New Jersey is home to 1700 lakes, but which one is the most beautiful?

New Jersey Is Home To Well Over A Thousand Lakes

The one chosen by the experts is also the Garden State's most famous and largest lake.

The most beautiful lake in New Jersey is the incredible Lake Hopatcong, which spans approximately 4 square miles.

The gorgeous lake is only about 40 miles from Manhattan, and is a day-trip destination for New Jersey residents and tourists alike.

Details For Lake Hopatcong

Lake Hopatcong has been a resort destination for vacationers for longer than most people think.

People have been taking a break from their hectic lives at Lake Hopatcong since the late 1800s.

Many of the residential homes you see today were built in the 1960s and 1970s, and replaced the bungalows of the 40s and 50s.

If you haven't taken some time to enjoy Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey's most beautiful lake, you should plan a trip soon.

