Summer is right around the corner, and those pesky mosquitoes will be here soon.

But did you know your wardrobe might be part of the solution?

The swatting, smacking, and scratching will soon be underway in New Jersey, with some people getting more bites than others..

My daughter is a mosquito magnet and has to wear the repellent bracelets all summer long.

We can be sitting outside, and she'll have marks all over her arms and legs, while others in my family have maybe one bite or none at all.

I will say the bracelets do help.

Bracelets, sprays, screens, wearing long sleeves, citronella candles, and making sure you don't have standing water around your house are all great ways to keep mosquitoes away, but did you know the color of your shirt can also stop mosquitoes from biting you?

There was a study conducted by the University of Washington that shows mosquitoes are attracted to certain colors while they ignore other colors.

Mosquitoes use their sense of sight and smell to help find the next person to bite.

They respond to our breath, temperature, sweat, and specific colors.

If you want to prevent yourself from being up all night scratching until you're practically bleeding, here are the 4 colors you should avoid wearing in New Jersey this summer to avoid mosquitoes and the 4 colors mosquitoes ignore.

4 Colors to Avoid This Summer

RED

BLACK

ORANGE

CYAN

4 Colors to Wear This Summer

GREEN

PURPLE

BLUE

WHITE

