Santa Makes A Sky-High Entrance As He Lands By Helicopter In Monmouth County This Weekend
Join The Holiday Cheer As Santa Lands At Monmouth Jet Center
Talk about making an entrance!
We all know Santa's sleigh is the ultimate ride, but while he gives it a little rest before the big night, he's taking to the skies in a different way...by HELICOPTER.
And you can watch him make his spectacular arrival in Monmouth County this weekend!
He'll be touching down at Monmouth Jet Center at 11 am on Saturday, December 13th, and you're invited to go see him, and your pets too!!
How fun is that?!!!
Santa's Visits By Helicopter This Weekend In Monmouth County
Patch reports, this is the third year for the big event.
“My airport staff and I believe that contributing to the community in ways large and small is an important obligation for our company – especially during the holidays,” said Alan Antaki, the owner of the airport.
It's a FREE event, but you're being asked to consider donating to the Associated Humane Society to help animals in need, according to their Facebook page.
Monmouth Jet Center is located at 4870 West Hurley Pond Road, Wall Township.
If you plan to attend, you're being asked to arrive at the center about 15-30 minutes before Santa's big arrival.
If the weather doesn't cooperate, Santa will be there on Sunday, December 14th.
Check out more details here.
