How Every Town in Monmouth County, NJ Voted in the 2025 Governor Election

It’s November 4, 2025, election night energy is buzzin’ all over New Jersey, and Monmouth County is doing its thing, as it usually does, super interested in the governor’s race but still proudly home to a mix of folks with all kinds of views. The big statewide story was that Democrat Mikie Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor of New Jersey. Sherrill snagged a solid statewide win and will take over from term-limited Phil Murphy in January.

What Went Down in Monmouth County During the 2025 NJ Governor’s Race

Now, Monmouth County has historically leaned Republican in governor races, and 2025 was no different. According to the official results, Ciattarelli carried Monmouth with more votes than Sherrill locally, even though Sherrill won the state overall. That’s the quirky thing about New Jersey politics: one county can buck the trend, but the overall tally still tells a different story.

Turnout in Monmouth was high, with many residents voting in person or dropping off their ballots early. Early voting numbers across the state were off compared to presidential years, but people still showed up to decide everything from governor to local Assembly spots.

How Voters in Monmouth Felt During the 2025 Governor Election

Locals cared about the usual significant issues like taxes, cost of living, property taxes, and the usual Jersey soundtrack of election season. Sherrill’s campaign focused on issues like housing and child tax credits, while Ciattarelli focused on tax relief and school choice during his run.

In the end, Monmouth did what it does: voted its own way, watched much of the state go another direction, and now everyone’s talking about what’s next for Trenton.

How Did Monmouth County Towns Vote For The 2025 Governor's Election?

Here's a town-by-town breakdown.

Aberdeen Twp
Sherrill: 4,463 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 4,075 

 

Allenhurst Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 66
Jack Ciattarelli: 160 ✅

 

Allentown Boro 
Mikie Sherrill: 568 
Jack Ciattarelli: 377
Asbury Park City
Mikie Sherrill: 3,616 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 740

 

Atlantic Highlands Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,423 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,026

 

Avon-by-the-Sea Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 446
Jack Ciattarelli: 626 ✅
Belmar Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,400
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,487 ✅

 

Bradley Beach Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,155 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 846

 

Brielle Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,037
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,883 ✅

 

Colts Neck Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 1,453
Jack Ciattarelli: 3,693 ✅

 

Deal Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 35
Jack Ciattarelli: 248 ✅

 

Eatontown Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 2,586 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 2,228
Englishtown Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 316
Jack Ciattarelli: 445 ✅

 

Fair Haven Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,657 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,522

 

Farmingdale Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 287
Jack Ciattarelli: 386 ✅

 

Freehold Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,841 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,133
Freehold Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 6,985
Jack Ciattarelli: 9,213 ✅

 

Hazlet Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 3,578
Jack Ciattarelli: 5,461 ✅

 

Highlands Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,170 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,093

 

Holmdel Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 3,401
Jack Ciattarelli: 4,556 ✅
Howell Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 9,146
Jack Ciattarelli: 14,496 ✅

 

Interlaken Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 291 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 270

 

Keansburg Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,269
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,331 ✅

 

Keyport Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,478 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,474

 

Lake Como
Mikie Sherrill: 443 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 384

 

Little Silver Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,699
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,789 ✅

 

Loch Arbour Village
Mikie Sherrill: 57
Jack Ciattarelli: 85 ✅
Long Branch City
Mikie Sherrill: 4,370 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 3,480

 

Manalapan Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 7,042
Jack Ciattarelli: 11,244  ✅

 

Manasquan Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,454
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,949 ✅

 

Marlboro Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 8,217
Jack Ciattarelli: 9,890 ✅

 

Matawan Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,865 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,857
Middletown Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 14,069
Jack Ciattarelli: 19,797 ✅

 

Millstone Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 1,702
Jack Ciattarelli: 3,406 ✅

 

Monmouth Beach Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 754
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,080 ✅

 

Neptune City Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,169 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 895

 

Neptune Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 8,287 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 3,629

 

Ocean Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 6,212 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 5,761

 

Oceanport Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,362
Jack Ciattarelli: 2,057 ✅

 

Red Bank Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 2,942 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,477

 

Roosevelt Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 330 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 122

 

Rumson Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,379
Jack Ciattarelli: 2,184 ✅
Sea Bright Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 347
Jack Ciattarelli: 445 ✅

 

Sea Girt Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 387
Jack Ciattarelli: 860 ✅

 

Shrewsbury Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,129
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,130 ✅

 

Shrewsbury Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 283 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 120

 

Spring Lake Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 686
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,086 ✅
Spring Lake Heights Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,275
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,476 ✅

 

Tinton Falls Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 5,219 ✅
Jack Ciattarelli: 4,734

 

Union Beach Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 971
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,521 ✅

 

Upper Freehold Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 1,463
Jack Ciattarelli: 2,261 ✅

 

Wall Twp
Mikie Sherrill: 5,507
Jack Ciattarelli: 8,778 ✅

 

West Long Branch Boro
Mikie Sherrill: 1,087
Jack Ciattarelli: 1,893 ✅

