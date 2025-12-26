How Every Town in Monmouth County, NJ Voted in the 2025 Governor Election
It’s November 4, 2025, election night energy is buzzin’ all over New Jersey, and Monmouth County is doing its thing, as it usually does, super interested in the governor’s race but still proudly home to a mix of folks with all kinds of views. The big statewide story was that Democrat Mikie Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor of New Jersey. Sherrill snagged a solid statewide win and will take over from term-limited Phil Murphy in January.
What Went Down in Monmouth County During the 2025 NJ Governor’s Race
Now, Monmouth County has historically leaned Republican in governor races, and 2025 was no different. According to the official results, Ciattarelli carried Monmouth with more votes than Sherrill locally, even though Sherrill won the state overall. That’s the quirky thing about New Jersey politics: one county can buck the trend, but the overall tally still tells a different story.
Turnout in Monmouth was high, with many residents voting in person or dropping off their ballots early. Early voting numbers across the state were off compared to presidential years, but people still showed up to decide everything from governor to local Assembly spots.
How Voters in Monmouth Felt During the 2025 Governor Election
Locals cared about the usual significant issues like taxes, cost of living, property taxes, and the usual Jersey soundtrack of election season. Sherrill’s campaign focused on issues like housing and child tax credits, while Ciattarelli focused on tax relief and school choice during his run.
In the end, Monmouth did what it does: voted its own way, watched much of the state go another direction, and now everyone’s talking about what’s next for Trenton.
How Did Monmouth County Towns Vote For The 2025 Governor's Election?
Here's a town-by-town breakdown.
