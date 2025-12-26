It’s November 4, 2025, election night energy is buzzin’ all over New Jersey, and Monmouth County is doing its thing, as it usually does, super interested in the governor’s race but still proudly home to a mix of folks with all kinds of views. The big statewide story was that Democrat Mikie Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor of New Jersey. Sherrill snagged a solid statewide win and will take over from term-limited Phil Murphy in January.

What Went Down in Monmouth County During the 2025 NJ Governor’s Race

Now, Monmouth County has historically leaned Republican in governor races, and 2025 was no different. According to the official results, Ciattarelli carried Monmouth with more votes than Sherrill locally, even though Sherrill won the state overall. That’s the quirky thing about New Jersey politics: one county can buck the trend, but the overall tally still tells a different story.

Turnout in Monmouth was high, with many residents voting in person or dropping off their ballots early. Early voting numbers across the state were off compared to presidential years, but people still showed up to decide everything from governor to local Assembly spots.