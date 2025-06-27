Monmouth County, New Jersey Deli Sells Lucky Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000
A little extra cash to kick off the summer - who wouldn't want that?
Most of us only dream when it comes to the New Jersey Lottery, but for one lucky person who recently bought a Powerball ticket at a deli in Monmouth County, that dream just became a reality.
Considering I've only ever won $5 on a scratch-off ticket, I don't have the best luck playing the New Jersey Lottery, so let's go back to the rest of us dreamers, real quick!
What would you do if you won $50,000?
What would you buy?
Would you go on a relaxing vacation?
Put it toward a fresh summer wardrobe, or maybe you would use it to help pay off your electric bill from that recent heat wave in New Jersey.
I have to say, a nice beach vacation sounds pretty good right about now!
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Is Sold In New Jersey
A 3rd prize Powerball ticket was sold in Monmouth County worth $50,000.
According to NJ.com, Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 2, 12, 37, 51, and 61.
The Powerball drawn was 22 with a Power Play of 3x.
The winning $50,000 lottery ticket was sold at Metro Food Deli on Thoreau Drive in Freehold Township.
It matched four numbers plus the Powerball, according to the article.
A big congratulations to the winner!
I would be extremely happy winning $50,000, but let's be real, that's nothing compared to how much these other lottery winners have taken home.
Wait until you see the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
It's a crazy amount of money!
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman
America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
Big New Jersey Lottery winners from November 25th - December 1st
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman