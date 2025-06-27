A little extra cash to kick off the summer - who wouldn't want that?

Most of us only dream when it comes to the New Jersey Lottery, but for one lucky person who recently bought a Powerball ticket at a deli in Monmouth County, that dream just became a reality.

Considering I've only ever won $5 on a scratch-off ticket, I don't have the best luck playing the New Jersey Lottery, so let's go back to the rest of us dreamers, real quick!

What would you do if you won $50,000?

What would you buy?

Would you go on a relaxing vacation?

Put it toward a fresh summer wardrobe, or maybe you would use it to help pay off your electric bill from that recent heat wave in New Jersey.

I have to say, a nice beach vacation sounds pretty good right about now!

Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Is Sold In New Jersey

A 3rd prize Powerball ticket was sold in Monmouth County worth $50,000.

According to NJ.com, Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 2, 12, 37, 51, and 61.

The Powerball drawn was 22 with a Power Play of 3x.

The winning $50,000 lottery ticket was sold at Metro Food Deli on Thoreau Drive in Freehold Township.

It matched four numbers plus the Powerball, according to the article.

A big congratulations to the winner!

I would be extremely happy winning $50,000, but let's be real, that's nothing compared to how much these other lottery winners have taken home.

Wait until you see the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

It's a crazy amount of money!

