As we battle with the dead of winter, there are three summer places I miss the most. I bet you miss them, too.

New Jersey Summer Places We Miss The Most

No matter what anyone tries to tell me, New Jersey is a summer place, and that means my favorite places are associated with the warmth of a New Jersey summer.

I love New Jersey in the winter as well, just not as much. As the temperatures drop, so does my love for our state. It's not our state's fault, but I can't help how I feel.

This is the time of the year when I most miss those summer spots because I feel like we are so far away from a Jersey Shore summer.

New Jersey's Hottest Spots In The Summer

At the time of the publication of this article, we are still 138 days away from Memorial Day weekend, and that makes me yearn for summer and summer places.

I thought it would make me feel better to make a list of the three New Jersey summer spots I miss the most in the winter.

Here they are. I hope they warm you up during this cold winter, and I can't wait to see you at these spots this summer.

The Top Three Most Missed New Jersey Summer Spots

#3 Wildwood - It brings back memories of some great family vacations when I was a kid, and its nostalgia is awesome.

#2 Asbury Park - I've always loved this place, and now, a summer night in Asbury Park is enjoying the town's second heyday, and it's great.

#1 Jenkinson's Boardwalk - Family fun, family memories, a beautiful beach, an amazing boardwalk. What more could you want?

