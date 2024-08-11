Sometimes, the puzzling pronunciations of New Jersey towns have several variations, as you'll see.

As is common in New Jersey, there's a 'local' way to say a town name and a 'visitors' way.

Using the word 'visitors' is excellent, given the many ways we refer to out-of-towners.

Mispronouncing a town is one of the biggest tells that you're not from The Garden State.

You can't blame those who butcher a town name.

Often, what would generally be the correct pronunciation just isn't.

Let's take Forked River in Ocean County, for example.

Why would anyone outside of NJ think that Forked is pronounced Fork-ID?

Honestly, it makes no sense.

After exhaustive research, I still can't figure out why this Forked is pronounced as it is. If you've got some inside info, please let me know.

Most of these town names aren't so much about spelling as they are about which syllables you want to emphasize.

The towns you will come across are from around our great state.

Depending on where in Jersey you live, you may not have heard of some of these towns.

Only the true NJ lifer can correctly pronounce all of these town names.

Are you up for the challenge?

The 15 Hardest Town Names To Pronounce In New Jersey