Check Your Wallet Now, New Jersey! Misprinted Dollar Bills Worth Thousands

It's time to check your wallet. Do you have any dollar bills?

They could be worth thousands and you don't even know it.

This is all because of a printing error made by the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

As more and more people are opting to go cashless, a large percentage of people still prefer to carry cash.

Is that you?

Personally, I find it easier using Apple Pay or my credit card so unfortunately, there's no chance I have any of these dollar bills in my wallet, but if you have any singles NOW is the time to check and see if they're worth more.

Turns out this big mess-up could be worth thousands of dollars.

Some U.S. coin and currency collectors are willing to pay for those rare dollar bills you may have in your possession.

According to the New York Post, two sets of $1 bills were printed, one in 2014 and another in 2016.

They both feature this particular error and because of that millions of misprinted $1 bills were sent out before the mistake was caught.

Here's What To Look For

The New York Post states:

The dollar bills worth thousands have 3 indicators, according to Wealthy Nickel, a personal finance site:

The Series date located near the photograph of George Washington should read “Series 2013.”

The bill must have a “B” Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number.

The serial number must end with a star (*) and fall between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*

Maybe you have one of these dollar bills in your wallet right now.

Go check!

