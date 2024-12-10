Perfect timing for this lucky New Jersey lottery player, who hit it big on a scratch-off ticket and collected the money just in time for the holidays.

It turns out she was in town visiting family and decided to try her luck on a scratch-off at Wawa and ended up taking home way more than just a cup of Wawa coffee.

Get our free mobile app

She won a million dollars and you could be next!!!

How?

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about people winning, so it got me curious about the odds of hitting the jackpot playing the New Jersey lottery.

Is the Garden State one of the top states for lottery wins?

The most I've ever won on a scratch-off game is $5, but I found out where New Jersey ranks.

We'll get to more on the rankings in just a bit, but first back to the big winner and where she bought the winning scratch-off in New Jersey.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: A Monmouth County Woman Hits It Big In Atlantic City, New Jersey

CANVA CANVA loading...

Million Dollar Scratch Off Sold At This New Jersey Wawa

It all happened at Wawa on the 300 block of West Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood playing the Diamond Spectacular scratch-off.

She turned $20 into a million!

She actually purchased the scratch-off back in the summer but wanted to have everything in place before coming forward, according to the Courier Post.

If this has you feeling lucky, you'll be excited to know that there's still one more million-dollar scratch-off out there so you could be the next big winner!

Maybe scratch-offs aren't your thing, but you love playing Powerball or MegaMillions.

What are the odds that you will win the lottery in New Jersey?

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins Just how lucky is your state? A new list has determined which states have won the most money from either the Powerball or MegaMillions in the last 10 years. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal