There's something way more magical about going ice skating outside! It just screams winter fun in New Jersey!

Being out in the elements, bundled up, and of course, knowing a cup of hot chocolate awaits you when you're done makes the experience all the more magical.

The countdown is on!

If you're looking for a fun place to go for winter family fun, there's a new outdoor ice-skating rink opening soon in Monmouth County.

And we're just 10 days away from the launch of this brand new Winter Wonderland attraction, featuring an 80 x 100 foot outdoor ice-skating rink.

Bundle Up For Ice Skating Outside At Middletown's New Rink

The Middletown Sports Complex is opening its very first outdoor ice skating rink on November 28th.

Here are the ticket prices:

$20 Adults

$15 for Kids

$5 for Chaperone (Non-Skater) Admission

$5 for Skate Rental

$15 for Walker Rental

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

Enjoy A Winter Wonderland At The Middletown Sports Complex

You can rent a fire pit to help the family warm up after a few laps around the rink, or you can rent an igloo.

How fun is that?! It will also feature holiday-themed décor, music, and photo ops, festive treats, and a hot cocoa bar!

It's holiday fun for all ages, so make sure you check it out!

Visit their website for more information and to purchase your tickets!

Enjoy!!

