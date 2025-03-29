How Much Money Makes You Middle Class In New Jersey?

Experts have revealed how much money you need to earn in New Jersey to be considered middle class.

Money is on everyone's mind these days, especially if you live in an expensive place like New Jersey.

New Jersey Residents Know We Live In An Expensive Place

Bills are relentless, and it doesn't seem like your paycheck has grown in a decade, so finances are on the top of most New Jersey residents' minds.

Newsweek has released the amount of money you need to make in New Jersey to be considered. middle class.

It should come as no surprise to any New Jersey residents that it takes more money to be middle class in the Garden State than in most other states, but our ranking might surprise you anyway.

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class In New Jersey

No, we do not have the highest range, but we are ranked second on the list, meaning the only state where you have to make more money to be considered middle class is Massachusetts.

In New Jersey, here is the range your salary needs to be in to be considered middle class: $66,514 - $199,562.

In Massachusetts, you need to be in the $66,565 - $199,716 range. That's a healthy salary in both states.

New Jersey's Comparison To Other States

By comparison, the lowest range of salary you need to be middle class in Mississippi is $36,132 - $108,406.

When you compare those numbers to the New Jersey data, the difference is jaw-dropping.

