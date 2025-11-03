Fall is such a beautiful time of year for a wedding. I was in upstate New York this past weekend, and the vibrant shades of orange, yellow, and red leaves created a picture-perfect backdrop.

However, the magic of the fall season doesn't really make a wedding any less expensive.

While January is often considered an off-peak month and might offer a little discount, weddings are still costly no matter what time of year you have one.

But there's a new trend when it comes to weddings, promising to ease two of the biggest challenges couples face: stress and expenses.

The New Trend For Budget-Conscious Couples

The latest buzzword in the wedding world?

MICRO WEDDING

What is a micro wedding?

Basically, it's just a smaller wedding.

Research shows these intimate celebrations have doubled in popularity — from just 10% in 2013 to 20% during the pandemic. Today, they make up nearly 18% of all weddings.

Why the rise? Couples are looking to save money, skip the stress, and focus on what really matters.

So, instead of having 150 to 200 guests, you're more likely to have 25 to 50 people celebrating with you on your big day.

It's becoming more and more popular to not only have a small wedding, but also to find creative ways to save money along the way. Make your invitations, have a family member take the pictures, and have a backyard ceremony instead of having it at an expensive wedding venue.

It's all about saving as much money as possible!

