Have You Tried New Jersey’s Most Popular Mexican Restaurant?

More great Mexican restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey, and one was named the most popular in the state for 2024.

We love a great Mexican restaurant here in New Jersey, and we have a ton of them, but according to Finance Buzz, there is only one that is the most popular in the state.

This Is New Jersey's Most Popular Mexican Restaurant

New Jersey's most popular Mexican restaurant, according to this report is a great place in Jersey City called Orale.

If you've never been to Orale, the experts are raving about their happy hour deals and their amazing brunch menu.

And here's more good news. If you aren't in the Jersey City area, you can still enjoy the Orale experience.

Orale Has Multiple Locations

They also have locations in Hoboken and Morristown, so now you have no excuse not to give them a try.

And they have amazing daily specials as well, like Taco Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday. They also offer a weekend brunch happy hour.

Here are the details on all three of their locations. In Jersey City, they are at 341 Grove Street.

Their Hoboken location is at 1426 Willow Ave, and in Morristown, they are at 56 South Street.

