This Is By Far New Jersey’s Most Unusual And Unique Dining Experience

If you are looking for a really special dining experience here in New Jersey, foodie experts say there is one place you absolutely can't miss.

When you live in New Jersey, there is no shortage of great restaurants you can go to, but if you're looking for more than just great food and terrific service, there is one place the experts at Lovefood say is a can't-miss restaurant.

This restaurant certainly has great food, and really good, as well as unique service, but it's everything else around those things that sets this place apart.

If you like castles and battles and amazing shows, then the experts say you absolutely have to pack the family in the car and head to Lyndhurst to the amazing place known as Medieval Times.

The expert foodies say this is the most unusual dining experience in the entire state of New Jersey, and with good reason.

When was the last time you had a little serving of jousting with your meal? And that's just the tip of the iceberg at Medieval Times.

So, take a trip back to the 11th century for a dining experience that you and your family will remember for a lifetime.

And who would have thought the 11th century would be so close? All you have to do is head to Lyndhurst and visit Medieval Times at 149 Polito Ave in Lyndhurst.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a true dining experience.

