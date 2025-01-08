Do you want to be a part of the action, or at least close to it?

Experience the excitement!

You might be able to catch a glimpse as Hollywood continues to move about Monmouth County with the new Bruce Springsteen movie filming in downtown Freehold later this week.

But where and what day?

Filming for the movie, "Deliver Me From Nowhere," starring Jeremy Allen White, is expected to take place not only in downtown Freehold but at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford as well, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Were able to catch some of the action in Asbury Park last month?

Filming took place several days in December on the beach, Convention Hall, the Stone Pony, as well as some other locations.

According to the article, "A scene was not shot Dec. 13 at the corner of South and Main streets in Freehold, where several storefronts were transformed to look like the 1950s. Saffron Fine Indian Cuisine was made to look like a hardware store, and cars from the 1950s were parked on the street."

The Asbury Park Press reports that production will take place this Thursday, January 9th at the Meadowlands.

Also, production is scheduled for downtown Freehold on Friday, January 10th.

Casting was looking for extras who lived in the area to be part of the movie.

If you applied and weren't selected for this movie, there are so many other opportunities for casting in New Jersey.

Take a look at this list and maybe we'll see you up on the big screen soon!

